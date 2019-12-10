wrestling / News
WWE News: Storyline Update On Kevin Owens, Randy Orton Praises Rey Mysterio, Raw Top 10
– WWE posted the top 10 moments from WWE Raw.
– WWE issued the following storyline update on Kevin Owens after he was attacked by Seth Rollins and AOP.
“Kevin Owens is undergoing a battery of tests today regarding the injuries he suffered last night from the AOP and also from Seth Rollins.”
– Randy Orton took to social media to praise Rey Mysterio following last night’s Raw.
Got this mat burn saving @reymysterio last night and it should be healed up by June 19th pic.twitter.com/54KeD6cvaR
— Randy Orton (@RandyOrton) December 10, 2019
Makes it looks easy don’t he? #oneofakind https://t.co/7hYrrsqahX
— Randy Orton (@RandyOrton) December 10, 2019
At #charlotte airport on 2 hours of sleep and all I can think about is how @reymysterio is amazing. I should be thinking about @KimKlro but I can’t #619
— Randy Orton (@RandyOrton) December 10, 2019
