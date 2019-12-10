– WWE posted the top 10 moments from WWE Raw.

– WWE issued the following storyline update on Kevin Owens after he was attacked by Seth Rollins and AOP.

“Kevin Owens is undergoing a battery of tests today regarding the injuries he suffered last night from the AOP and also from Seth Rollins.”

– Randy Orton took to social media to praise Rey Mysterio following last night’s Raw.

Got this mat burn saving @reymysterio last night and it should be healed up by June 19th pic.twitter.com/54KeD6cvaR — Randy Orton (@RandyOrton) December 10, 2019