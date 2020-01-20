wrestling / News
WWE News: Killer Kross Reportedly Not Taking Bookings During WM Week, Updates on EC3 & Lars Sullivan
January 20, 2020 | Posted by
– Sean Ross Sapp at Fightful Select reports Killer Kross is not expected to be available for bookings during WrestleMania week.
– EC3 is progressing well after sustaining a concussion months ago.
– Lars Sullivan recovery from his knee injury is going slower than anticipated.
