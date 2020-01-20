wrestling / News

WWE News: Killer Kross Reportedly Not Taking Bookings During WM Week, Updates on EC3 & Lars Sullivan

January 20, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Lambert
Killer Kross

– Sean Ross Sapp at Fightful Select reports Killer Kross is not expected to be available for bookings during WrestleMania week.

– EC3 is progressing well after sustaining a concussion months ago.

– Lars Sullivan recovery from his knee injury is going slower than anticipated.

