WWE News: Corbin Makes Fun Of Titans Fans, Kayden Carter Video, Top John Morrison Moments
January 20, 2020 | Posted by
– WWE was in Tennessee for a live event and noted Chiefs fan King Corbin could not wait to brag about the AFC Title game.
Right in the heart of @Titans territory, King @BaronCorbinWWE showed his true @Chiefs colors! #WWEChattanooga pic.twitter.com/knmpgq0R4A
— WWE (@WWE) January 20, 2020
– WWE Performance Center posted the following video: Boodle Fight! A Family Tradition with Kayden Carter
– Latest video from Asuka’s YouTube channel.
– Top John Morrison moments from the week.
– Artem Chigvintsev is the latest guest on Lilian Garcia’s podcast.
