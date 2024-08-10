WWE News: LA Knight Gets New Entrance Theme On Smackdown, Noami Reunites With Jade Cargill & Bianca Belair

– LA Knight came out to a new entrance theme on this week’s WWE Smackdown. The new WWE United States Champion came to the ring for a promo on Friday’s show with a new entrance theme, as you can hear below:

THE NEW US CHAMPION LA KNIGHT IS HERE! 😎#SmackDown pic.twitter.com/qwrKeWvviP — WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) August 10, 2024

– Naomi had a reunion with Jade Cargill & Bianca Belair on tonight’s show as she came out to aid Cargill and Belair against the Unholy Union and Blair Davenport. Cargill defeated Alba Fyre in a one-on-one match, and the tag partners were attacked by the heels after the match until Naomi made the save: