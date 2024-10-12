WWE Leaving Foxtel in Australia, Moving to Netflix

PWinsider reports that WWE is set to exit Foxtel and Binge in Australia as it prepares to move all of its content to Netflix. WWE programming will move to Netflix in the country on the following dates:

* Smackdown: January 4, 2025

* RAW: January 7, 2025

* NXT: January 8, 2025

The shows will air live at 11 AM/12 PM/2 PM local time, depending on where in Australia you’re watching, simulcast with the 8 PM ET time slot in the US.