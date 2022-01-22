WWE Legend Reportedly Set to Attend Royal Rumble

A big WWE legend is set to be in attendance at the Royal Rumble next Saturday. PWInsider reports that The Undertaker is set to be in attendance for the show in St. Louis next Saturday.

It is noted that Undertaker is most likely attending the show because his wife Michelle McCool is competing in the women’s Rumble match, those it does say “obviously anything is possible.”

The report also noted that WWE is filming over the weekend for Peacock/WWE Network content, so it’s also conceivable that the Dead Man is coming in to do some filming for that.

The Royal Rumble takes place next Saturday and airs live on Peacock and WWE Network.