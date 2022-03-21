WWE Live Event 3.20.22 From Huntsville, AL: Roman Reigns Defends Universal Title

WWE held a live event last night on their Road to Wrestlemania tour at the Von Braun Center in Huntsville, Alabama. Here are results, via Wrestling Bodyslam:

* Sasha Banks def. Natalya when Shayna Baszler interfered

* Sasha Banks & Naomi def. Natalya & Shayna Baszler

* Xavier Woods & Shinsuke Nakamura & Rick Boogs def. Happy Corbin & Madcap Moss & Sami Zayn

* Aliyah def. Sonya Deville

* WWE SmackDown Tag Team Championships: The Usos (Jimmy & Jey Uso) (c) def. Sheamus & Ridge Holland

* WWE Universal Championship: Roman Reigns (c) def. Drew McIntyre