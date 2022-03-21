wrestling / News
WWE Live Event 3.20.22 From Huntsville, AL: Roman Reigns Defends Universal Title
WWE held a live event last night on their Road to Wrestlemania tour at the Von Braun Center in Huntsville, Alabama. Here are results, via Wrestling Bodyslam:
* Sasha Banks def. Natalya when Shayna Baszler interfered
* Sasha Banks & Naomi def. Natalya & Shayna Baszler
* Xavier Woods & Shinsuke Nakamura & Rick Boogs def. Happy Corbin & Madcap Moss & Sami Zayn
* Aliyah def. Sonya Deville
* WWE SmackDown Tag Team Championships: The Usos (Jimmy & Jey Uso) (c) def. Sheamus & Ridge Holland
* WWE Universal Championship: Roman Reigns (c) def. Drew McIntyre
.@WWEUsos have a message for their #WrestleMania opponents! #WWEHuntsville pic.twitter.com/RTfTpdk1Rg
— WWE (@WWE) March 21, 2022
567 days! ☝🏻#UniversalChampion #WWEHuntsville@WWERomanReigns @HeymanHustle pic.twitter.com/B1Txk9lcdB
— WWE (@WWE) March 21, 2022
It was a memorable night for one member of the #WWEUniverse thanks to @NaomiWWE! #WWEHuntsville! pic.twitter.com/q7dQ5bNuQP
— WWE (@WWE) March 21, 2022
