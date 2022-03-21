wrestling / News

WWE Live Event 3.20.22 From Huntsville, AL: Roman Reigns Defends Universal Title

March 21, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE Survivor Series Roman Reigns Image Credit: WWE

WWE held a live event last night on their Road to Wrestlemania tour at the Von Braun Center in Huntsville, Alabama. Here are results, via Wrestling Bodyslam:

* Sasha Banks def. Natalya when Shayna Baszler interfered
* Sasha Banks & Naomi def. Natalya & Shayna Baszler
* Xavier Woods & Shinsuke Nakamura & Rick Boogs def. Happy Corbin & Madcap Moss & Sami Zayn
* Aliyah def. Sonya Deville
* WWE SmackDown Tag Team Championships: The Usos (Jimmy & Jey Uso) (c) def. Sheamus & Ridge Holland
* WWE Universal Championship: Roman Reigns (c) def. Drew McIntyre

More Trending Stories

article topics :

WWE, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading