wrestling / News
WWE Live Event Results From Fargo: Seth Rollins Defends Universal Title
WWE held a live event for their RAW brand in Fargo, North Dakota last night, with Seth Rollins defending the Universal title against Baron Corbin in the main event. Here are results, via Fightful:
– Ricochet def. Cesaro
– WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships: Alexa Bliss & Nikki Cross (c) def. Sarah Logan & Dana Brooke
– Cedric Alexander & Titus O’Neil def. EC3 & Mojo Rawley
– WWE Raw Women’s Championship: Becky Lynch (c) def. Lacey Evans
– WWE Cruiserweight Championship: Drew Gulak (c) def. Tony Nese
– WWE Raw Tag Team Championships: The OC (Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson) (c) def. The Viking Raiders and Zack Ryder & Curt Hawkins
– WWE Universal Championships – No Holds Barred: Seth Rollins (c) def. Baron Corbin
@AlexaBliss_WWE @NikkiCrossWWE Reigning and defending Tag Team Champions. #WWEFargo
— Alexa is a Goddess (@LexiBlissFan) August 19, 2019
A few of my favorite pictures from tonight at #WWEFargo
— Anna🦁♌️ (@wwe4life1985) August 19, 2019
And THAT'S how you finish a match!! @WWERollins @BeckyLynchWWE #wwefargo
— Bekkah Rae (@RaeBekkah) August 19, 2019
#wwefargo @BraunStrowman @AlexaBliss_WWE @NikkiCrossWWE
— Bekkah Rae (@RaeBekkah) August 19, 2019
