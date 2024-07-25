WWE Live Event Results From Osaka: Cody Rhodes Defends In Triple Threat

WWE held a live event this morning at the Edion Arena in Osaka, Japan, with a triple threat match for the WWE title in the main event. Here are results, via PWInsider:

* WWE Women’s World Championship: Liv Morgan (c) def. IYO SKY

* WWE Intercontinental Championship: Sami Zayn (c) def. Dominik Mysterio

* WWE World Tag Team Championship: Finn Balor & JD McDonagh def. The New Day

* Bayley, Bianca Belair, Jade Cargill & Meiko Satomura def. Dakota Kai, Kairi Sane, IYO SKY & Tiffany Stratton

* WWE World Heavyweight Championship: Damian Priest (c) def. Jey Uso

* GUNTHER def. Rey Mysterio

* Solo Sikoa & Tama Tonga def. LA Knight & Kevin Owens

* WWE Championship: Cody Rhodes (c) def. AJ Styles & Shinsuke Nakamura