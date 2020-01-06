WWE Live Event Results From Springfield, MO: Reigns and Strowman Team With The New Day

WWE held a supershow last night in Springfield, Missouri, part of its New Year’s Revolution tour. It featured a main event of Roman Reigns and Braun Strowman teaming with the New Day against The Revival, Baron Corbin and Shinsuke Nakamura. Here are results, via Fightful:

* Daniel Bryan def. The Miz

* Raw Women’s Championship: Becky Lynch (c) def. Natalya

* Raw Tag Team Championships: The Viking Raiders (Erik & Ivar) (c) def. The OC (Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson)

* Kevin Owens def. Seth Rollins via DQ. AOP attacked Rollins, Samoa Joe made the save.

* Aleister Black def. Buddy Murphy

* SmackDown Women’s Championship: Bayley def. Lacey Evans

* Roman Reigns, New Day (Big E & Kofi Kingston), & Braun Strowman def. King Corbin, The Revival (Scott Dawson & Dash Wilder), & Shinsuke Nakamura