WWE Live Event Results From Springfield, MO: Reigns and Strowman Team With The New Day
WWE held a supershow last night in Springfield, Missouri, part of its New Year’s Revolution tour. It featured a main event of Roman Reigns and Braun Strowman teaming with the New Day against The Revival, Baron Corbin and Shinsuke Nakamura. Here are results, via Fightful:
* Daniel Bryan def. The Miz
* Raw Women’s Championship: Becky Lynch (c) def. Natalya
* Raw Tag Team Championships: The Viking Raiders (Erik & Ivar) (c) def. The OC (Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson)
* Kevin Owens def. Seth Rollins via DQ. AOP attacked Rollins, Samoa Joe made the save.
* Aleister Black def. Buddy Murphy
* SmackDown Women’s Championship: Bayley def. Lacey Evans
* Roman Reigns, New Day (Big E & Kofi Kingston), & Braun Strowman def. King Corbin, The Revival (Scott Dawson & Dash Wilder), & Shinsuke Nakamura
