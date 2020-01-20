WWE Live Event Results From Topeka: Ricochet Teams With Kevin Owens and Samoa Joe

WWE held a live event for their RAW brand last night in Topeka, Kansas, featuring Seth Rollins & The AOP vs. Ricochet, Kevin Owens and Samoa Joe. Here are results, via Fightful:

* WWE Raw Tag Team Championships: The Viking Raiders (Erik & Ivar) (c) def. Street Profits (Montez Ford & Angelo Dawkins) and The OC (Luke Gallows & AJ Styles)

* Drew McIntyre def. No Way Jose

* WWE United States Championship: Andrade (c) def. Cedric Alexander

* Becky Lynch, Natalya, & Charlotte Flair def. Sarah Logan & The Kabuki Warriors (Asuka & Kairi Sane)

* R-Truth won the WWE 24/7 Title and then Mojo Rawley won it back

* Rusev & Liv Morgan def. Lana & Bobby Lashley

* Aleister Black def. Buddy Murphy by DQ

* Seth Rollins & AOP (Akam & Rezar) def. Kevin Owens, Richochet & Samoa Joe

Ooof look at this greatness 😌#WWETopeka 📸 wwe Instagram pic.twitter.com/NGQCNaLBvQ — Monday Night Messiah🤗🏳️‍🌈 (@TashaXXRollins) January 20, 2020