WWE Live Event Results From Topeka: Ricochet Teams With Kevin Owens and Samoa Joe
WWE held a live event for their RAW brand last night in Topeka, Kansas, featuring Seth Rollins & The AOP vs. Ricochet, Kevin Owens and Samoa Joe. Here are results, via Fightful:
* WWE Raw Tag Team Championships: The Viking Raiders (Erik & Ivar) (c) def. Street Profits (Montez Ford & Angelo Dawkins) and The OC (Luke Gallows & AJ Styles)
* Drew McIntyre def. No Way Jose
* WWE United States Championship: Andrade (c) def. Cedric Alexander
* Becky Lynch, Natalya, & Charlotte Flair def. Sarah Logan & The Kabuki Warriors (Asuka & Kairi Sane)
* R-Truth won the WWE 24/7 Title and then Mojo Rawley won it back
* Rusev & Liv Morgan def. Lana & Bobby Lashley
* Aleister Black def. Buddy Murphy by DQ
* Seth Rollins & AOP (Akam & Rezar) def. Kevin Owens, Richochet & Samoa Joe
Ooof look at this greatness 😌#WWETopeka 📸 wwe Instagram pic.twitter.com/NGQCNaLBvQ
— Monday Night Messiah🤗🏳️🌈 (@TashaXXRollins) January 20, 2020
.@KairiSaneWWE will be at #WWETopeka tonight.
If you are attending tonight, enjoy the show! #WWELive #RAW #KairiSane #KabukiWarriors pic.twitter.com/he1PrHXknv
— Kairi Sane Daily | Fanpage (@KairiSaneDaily) January 19, 2020
#WWEJackson & #WWETopeka! You got the gift of seeing The Man smacking around Asuka and Kairi just one week before Houston has the pleasure of doing so!
I hope The Empress is ready for a beating. But judging by these last two days? I’d say she isn’t. pic.twitter.com/vwi1O8wAvb
— The Champ. [FAKE @BeckyLynchWWE] (@VengefulLass) January 20, 2020
They ready for the smoke! #StreetProfits #WWETopeka pic.twitter.com/3iyc2Q94ws
— Courtney Emerson (@CREmerson14) January 20, 2020
#WWETopeka yes Kevin and joe.. pic.twitter.com/Mw82IfoKL7
— Ellenwaller1984 (@Ellenwaller1981) January 20, 2020
