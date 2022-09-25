wrestling / News
WWE Live Event Results From Stockton 9.24.22: Braun Strowman Teams With New Day, More
September 25, 2022 | Posted by
WWE held a live event on Saturday in Stockton, California with Braun Strowman in the main event and more. You can see the results below from the show, per PWInsider:
* Ricochet def. Happy Corbin
* Karrion Kross def. Drew Gulak
* Raquel Rodriguez def. Xia Li
* The Brawling Brutes def. Imperium
* Smackdown Women’s Championship Match: Liv Morgan def. Natalya
* Hit Row def. Maximum Male Models
* The New Day & Braun Strowman def. The Usos & Solo Sikoa
