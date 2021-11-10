wrestling / News

WWE Live Results From UK Tour: Finn Balor Injured, WALTER vs. Cesaro

November 9, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE held a live event on Tuesday in Nottingham, England, where it was announced that Finn Balor would be unable to compete due to injury. You can see the full results below, per Wrestling Bodyslam:

* NXT Championship: Tommaso Ciampa (c) def. Bron Breakker and Sami Zayn

* Shayna Baszler defeated Natalya

* WALTER vs. Cesaro ends in a DQ due to interference by Sheamus

* Cesaro & Drew McIntyre def. WALTER & Sheamus

* Finn Balor was announced as injured and unable to compete.

* Jeff Hardy def. Happy Corbin

* WWE Intercontinental Championship: Shinsuke Nakamura (c) def. Jinder Mahal

* SmackDown Women’s Championship: Charlotte Flair (c) def. Sasha Banks

