Various News: WWE Looks At NXT Debut of Alex Shelley, Milwaukee Bucks’ Wrestling Antics, Alex Karras Going Into Football Hall of Fame

– WWE has posted a new video in which they look at the debut of Alex Shelley in NXT. Shelley reunited the Time Splitters with KUSHIDA, although the two lost in the first round of the Dusty Tag Classic to the Grizzled Young Veterans.

– WWE on FOX has posted a new video on Twitter of the Milwaukee Bucks once again doing wrestling moves:

– Alex Karras, who is notable for wrestling Dick the Bruiser in the 1960s, will be part of the 2020 class of the Pro Football Hall of Fame.