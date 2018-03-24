 

wrestling / News

WWE News: WWE Looks Back At Wrestlemania XIX, Titus Worldwide Is A Phenomenon, Coolest Wrestlemania Ring Gear

March 24, 2018 | Posted by Joseph Lee

– WWE has posted a new video with highlights of Wrestlemania XIX in 2003.

#WrestleMania 19 was full of HIGH FLYING moves and A LOT of excitement!

A post shared by WWE (@wwe) on

– WWE posted the following on Twitter about Titus Worldwide:

WWE.com has a gallery looking at the coolest ring gears at Wrestlemania, including Rey Mysterio, Randy Savage and more.

article topics :

Titus Worldwide, WrestleMania, WrestleMania XIX, Joseph Lee

Spotlights

loading

More Stories

loading