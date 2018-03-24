wrestling / News
WWE News: WWE Looks Back At Wrestlemania XIX, Titus Worldwide Is A Phenomenon, Coolest Wrestlemania Ring Gear
March 24, 2018 | Posted by
– WWE has posted a new video with highlights of Wrestlemania XIX in 2003.
– WWE posted the following on Twitter about Titus Worldwide:
#TitusWorldwide is truly a global phenomenon! @TitusONeilWWE pic.twitter.com/KzMmNGrL73
— WWE (@WWE) March 24, 2018
– WWE.com has a gallery looking at the coolest ring gears at Wrestlemania, including Rey Mysterio, Randy Savage and more.