WWE Reportedly Made Plans for nWo Promotional Appearances Before Scott Hall’s Passing

– According to a report by Fightful Select, WWE was at one point making tentative plans to bring in the nWo for WrestleMania Weekend. Plans were being made before the recent passing of the Hall of Famer and original New World Order (nWo) member, Scott Hall.

WWE was reportedly planning to bring in Hall and other members of the nWo for some promotional events for WWE 2K22. Hall is featured in the game both as his nWo Scott Hall and Razor Ramon personas. The nWo are also featured in the 2K22 nWo 4-Life Edition of the game, featuring Hulk Hogan, Kevin Nash, Hall, and Sean Waltman (aka Syxx).

It’s unknown if WWE is still looking to bring in the other nWo members for WrestleMania Weekend. The nWo members, including Hall, were inducted together into the Hall Fame as part of the Class of 2020 inductees for last year’s ceremony.