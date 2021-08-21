WWE Reveals More Signees From Las Vegas Tryout, Video of Tryouts Released

– WWE signed several new developmental talent at this week’s Las Vegas tryout, and a new video revealed some of the names. As reported yesterday, the company offered contracts to Faith Jeffries and Isaac Odugbesan. The new video shows Jeffries being offered her contract along with Natalie Holland, Chase Crews, Jamara Garrett, Sydney Zmrzel, James Barron Jr., Jaylen Williams, Inyene Umoh, Brooke Vawter, Jacoby Brooks, Kellie Morga, and Randy Biedelschies. You can see it below via the WWE Twitter account.

The company also released a video from the tryout, which you can see below. PWInsider reports that Triple H, John Laurianaitis, Drew McIntyre, William Regal, Matt Bloom, Robbie Brookside and Samoa Joe oversaw the tryout, with Alison Danger working in the ring with talents.