WWE Most-Liked Video of 2019 Features The Shield’s Farewell to Dean Ambrose

– Forbes and Alfred Konuwa compiled a list of the WWE’s Top 10 Most-Liked YouTube Videos of 2019. You can check out that list of WWE videos from Forbes below. Interestingly enough, No. 1 on the list is The Shield saying goodbye to Dean Ambrose after the April 8th edition of WWE Raw went off the air. The video has 374,000 likes on the YouTube platform.

The following month, Dean Ambrose would be renamed Jon Moxley. He later made his debut in AEW at Double or Nothing in May in Las Vegas.

1. The Shield say goodbye to Dean Ambrose after Raw goes off the air—374,000 Likes

2. Braun Strowman vs. Bobby Lashley: Arm Wrestling Match—290,000 Likes

3. The Undertaker comes to Roman Reigns’ Aid—274,000 Likes

4. Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins save Dean Ambrose from 4-on-1 beatdown—254,000 Likes

5. Roman Reigns storms into Shane McMahon’s VIP room—220,000

6. R-Truth pins a sleeping Jinder Mahal on an airplane to win the 24/7 Title—184,000 Likes

7. Cain Velasquez brings the fight to Brock Lesnar—181,000 Likes

8. Roman Reigns returns to WWE—177,000 Likes

9. Goldberg and The Undertaker meet face-to-face—174,000 Likes

10. Brock Lesnar brutally attacks Rey Mysterio and his son—170,000 Likes