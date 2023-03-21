WWE Move to New HQ Reportedly Pushed Back to April

– PWInsider reports that the process of WWE moving its staff to the new WWE HQ has been delayed. The process is now slated to start next month instead of March as planned beforehand.

PWInsider notes that while WWE planned to move the first employees to the new HQ, it has still not happened yet. The promotion is now reportedly looking to start the move in April, following WrestleMania Weekend.

As previously noted, the company plans to slowly transition its departments into the new building with ongoing renovations at the new HQ. The target to complete the process is late 2023 or early 2024.