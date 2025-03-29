wrestling / News
WWE News: New Mystery Teaser Airs On Smackdown, Naomi Warns Jade Cargill In Vignette
– A new smoke-filled mystery teaser aired on this week’s WWE Smackdown. The teaser aired on Friday’s episode and continued the smoke theme of the “4” vignettes from the last two weeks.
The segment featured flashes of a snake, a clock face and a whispered, distorted voice that said “You will be.” You can see it below:
Otra viñeta de Aleister Black 👀 #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/cdh8SvMHbD
— LuigiWrestling (@LuigiWrestling) March 28, 2025
– Naomi appeared in a vignette on the show where she talked about attacking Jade Cargill some more. Naomi said that she has always done the right thing and that attacking Cargill was the right thing to do. She said that she was Bianca Belair’s inspiration and was tired to being treated like a third wheel. She said that if Cargill was coming after her, she should proceed with caution.
"I strongly advise you to proceed with CAUTION." ⚠️
Naomi is done playing nice…@TheTrinity_Fatu #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/TSu5xTabh4
— WWE (@WWE) March 29, 2025
More Trending Stories
- WWE Reportedly Discussed Another Attitude Era Star For 2025 Hall of Fame
- Update on Status of Giulia, Original Plans For NXT Stand and Deliver
- Linda Hogan Gets Emotional About Not Talking To Her Daughter For Eight Years, Brooke Hogan Responds
- Ric Flair Reflects On Charlotte’s Return From Injury: ‘She’s Never Been Hotter’