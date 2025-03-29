WWE News: New Mystery Teaser Airs On Smackdown, Naomi Warns Jade Cargill In Vignette

– A new smoke-filled mystery teaser aired on this week’s WWE Smackdown. The teaser aired on Friday’s episode and continued the smoke theme of the “4” vignettes from the last two weeks.

The segment featured flashes of a snake, a clock face and a whispered, distorted voice that said “You will be.” You can see it below:

– Naomi appeared in a vignette on the show where she talked about attacking Jade Cargill some more. Naomi said that she has always done the right thing and that attacking Cargill was the right thing to do. She said that she was Bianca Belair’s inspiration and was tired to being treated like a third wheel. She said that if Cargill was coming after her, she should proceed with caution.