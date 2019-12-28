WWE Network Top 10 Match Rankings for 2019 Revealed (Spoilers)

– As previously reported, the WWE Network will air Top 10 Matches of 2019 special hosted by Paige on Dec. 30. WWE Network News has revealed the full list of matches and the rankings order that will be featured on the special.

The matches were chosen by the editors of WWE.com. Topping the list for this year was Daniel Bryan vs. Kofi Kingston in their title match at WrestleMania 35.

10) SummerSlam 2019

Singles Match for the WWE Universal Championship

Seth Rollins vs Brock Lesnar

9) WrestleMania 35

Triple Threat Match for the WWE Raw and SmackDown Women’s Championships

Charlotte vs Becky Lynch vs Ronda Rousey

8) Elimination Chamber 2019

Men’s Elimination Chamber Match for the WWE Championship

Daniel Bryan vs Samoa Joe vs AJ Styles vs Kofi Kingston vs Jeff Hardy vs Randy Orton

7) NXT TakeOver: New York 2019

Singles Match for the WWE United Kingdom Championship

Pete Dunne vs WALTER

6) Money In The Bank 2019

Men’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match

Randy Orton vs Mustafa Ali vs Andrade vs Baron Corbin vs Drew McIntyre vs Finn Bálor vs Ricochet

5) Royal Rumble 2019

Singles Match for the WWE Raw Women’s Championship

Sasha Banks vs Ronda Rousey

4) Money In The Bank 2019

Singles Match for the WWE Universal Championship

Seth Rollins vs AJ Styles

3) NXT TakeOver: New York 2019

2 out of 3 Falls Match for the NXT Championship

Johnny Gargano vs Adam Cole

2) Hell In A Cell 2019

Hell In A Cell Match for the WWE Raw Women’s Championship

Becky Lynch vs Sasha Banks

1) WrestleMania 35

Singles Match for the WWE Championship

Daniel Bryan vs Kofi Kingston