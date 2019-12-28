wrestling / News
WWE Network Top 10 Match Rankings for 2019 Revealed (Spoilers)
– As previously reported, the WWE Network will air Top 10 Matches of 2019 special hosted by Paige on Dec. 30. WWE Network News has revealed the full list of matches and the rankings order that will be featured on the special.
The matches were chosen by the editors of WWE.com. Topping the list for this year was Daniel Bryan vs. Kofi Kingston in their title match at WrestleMania 35.
10) SummerSlam 2019
Singles Match for the WWE Universal Championship
Seth Rollins vs Brock Lesnar
9) WrestleMania 35
Triple Threat Match for the WWE Raw and SmackDown Women’s Championships
Charlotte vs Becky Lynch vs Ronda Rousey
8) Elimination Chamber 2019
Men’s Elimination Chamber Match for the WWE Championship
Daniel Bryan vs Samoa Joe vs AJ Styles vs Kofi Kingston vs Jeff Hardy vs Randy Orton
7) NXT TakeOver: New York 2019
Singles Match for the WWE United Kingdom Championship
Pete Dunne vs WALTER
6) Money In The Bank 2019
Men’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match
Randy Orton vs Mustafa Ali vs Andrade vs Baron Corbin vs Drew McIntyre vs Finn Bálor vs Ricochet
5) Royal Rumble 2019
Singles Match for the WWE Raw Women’s Championship
Sasha Banks vs Ronda Rousey
4) Money In The Bank 2019
Singles Match for the WWE Universal Championship
Seth Rollins vs AJ Styles
3) NXT TakeOver: New York 2019
2 out of 3 Falls Match for the NXT Championship
Johnny Gargano vs Adam Cole
2) Hell In A Cell 2019
Hell In A Cell Match for the WWE Raw Women’s Championship
Becky Lynch vs Sasha Banks
1) WrestleMania 35
Singles Match for the WWE Championship
Daniel Bryan vs Kofi Kingston
