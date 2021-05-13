WWE News: After the Bell to Preview WrestleMania Backlash, Bianca Belair Speaks on Mental Health, The Miz’s Top 10 Moments

– Tomorrow’s edition of WWE After the Bell will feature Corey Graves and Vic Joseph previewing this Sunday’s WrestleMania Backlash event:

WrestleMania Backlash is just days away, and Corey Graves and Vic Joseph will be breaking down all of this Sunday’s blockbuster showdowns on this week’s WWE After the Bell, available tomorrow.

Can WWE Champion Bobby Lashley withstand the dual challenge of Drew McIntyre and Braun Strowman in a mammoth Triple Threat Match? Will Cesaro unseat Universal Champion Roman Reigns in the biggest match of The Swiss Superman’s career? Will Bianca Belair’s SmackDown Women’s Championship reign be cut short by the cunning and crafty Bayley? Corey and Vic will offer their thoughts and predictions on the absolutely stacked card of WrestleMania Backlash, streaming this Sunday at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT exclusively on Peacock in the U.S. and WWE Network everywhere else.

WWE After the Bell drops every Friday. Listen on Spotify or wherever you get your podcasts.