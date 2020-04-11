wrestling / News
WWE News: Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross Get New Challengers, Cal Bloom Makes First Smackdown Appearance
April 11, 2020 | Posted by
– Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross have new challengers for their WWE Women’s Championships after Smackdown. After retaining the titles against Asuka and Kairi Sane in a WrestleMania rematch, the champions were challenged backstage to a match by Carmella and Dana Brooke, which they accepted.
There’s no word on when that match may take place. You can see video of the backstage segment below:
– Cal Bloom, the son of Beverly Brothers member Wayne Bloom, made his Smackdown debut against Sheamus on tonight’s show. Bloom has been working in NXT and is not expected to be a regular on Smackdown after this, instead being used for a Sheamus win:
More Trending Stories
- Drew McIntyre Says Brock Lesnar Asked Him Why He Was Involved With 3MB During His First WWE Run
- Bret Hart Says Roddy Piper Asked For Wrestlemania 8 Match To Pull Him To The Next Level
- TJP On Why He Got Released From WWE, Shoots Down Rumor His Tattoos Caused Release, Talks Pitching Ideas to Vince McMahon
- Vince Russo Says He Has No Memory of Jim Cornette Confronting Him Backstage Over Brawl for All, Says Ultimately It Was Vince McMahon’s Decision to do Brawl for All