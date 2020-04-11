WWE News: Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross Get New Challengers, Cal Bloom Makes First Smackdown Appearance

– Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross have new challengers for their WWE Women’s Championships after Smackdown. After retaining the titles against Asuka and Kairi Sane in a WrestleMania rematch, the champions were challenged backstage to a match by Carmella and Dana Brooke, which they accepted.

There’s no word on when that match may take place. You can see video of the backstage segment below:

– Cal Bloom, the son of Beverly Brothers member Wayne Bloom, made his Smackdown debut against Sheamus on tonight’s show. Bloom has been working in NXT and is not expected to be a regular on Smackdown after this, instead being used for a Sheamus win: