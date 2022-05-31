WWE News: Alexa Bliss Misses Old Version of Herself, New Asuka Shirt at WWE Shop, Raw Video Highlights

– During last night’s episode of WWE Raw, Corey Graves mentioned on the broadcast commentary that he missed the more ruthless version of Alexa Bliss. It appears Bliss later responded to his comment via Twitter following the show.

She wrote, “To be fair … I miss that version of me too.” You can view her tweet below.

To be fair … I miss that version of me too 🤘🏻 — Lexi (Kaufman) Cabrera (@AlexaBliss_WWE) May 31, 2022

– WWEShop.com has a new “No One Is Ready for Asuka” shirt available.

– WWE released the following video highlights for last night’s episode of Raw:





























