WWE News: Alternate Edit for Kevin Owens Stage Dive, WWE Now Recaps R-Truth and Brock Lesnar Segment, AJ Styles on India Asks WWE
January 16, 2020
– WWE released an alternate TikTok video edit of the amazing stage dive by Kevin Owens last Monday on Raw. It’s set to the theme song of the Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater game. You can check out that clip below.
🛹 @tonyhawk Pro Skater, but make it @WWE.@tiktok_us @FightOwensFight pic.twitter.com/3nVGzJLV0k
— WWE (@WWE) January 14, 2020
– WWE Now looked at the R-Truth and Brock Lesnar segment earlier this week on Raw. You can check out that clip below.
– A new video is out for the WWE Now India series with India Asks WWE with AJ Styles. You can check out that video below.
