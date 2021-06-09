WWE News: Amari Miller Makes WWE NXT Debut, More WWE Content Added To Peacock, This Week’s Edition of The Bump Is Online

– Camron Clay, who previously wrestled as Camron Connors and Camron Bra’Nae, made her WWE NXT debut last night under the name of Amari Miller. She was quickly defeated by Mercedes Martinez in under a minute.

She wrote about her debut on Twitter: “Did this just happen today! Oh my gosh @WWENXT”

She also thanked Zayda Ramier, who was a part of the same Performance Center class in February. She wrote: “When @ZaydaRamierWWE gives u a little shove of confidence for you to walk out to the WWE universe for the first time! Thank you @WWENXT and of course thanks Zayda(my wrestling sister).”

Did this just happen today! Oh my gosh @WWENXT pic.twitter.com/9RNRtSOxjJ — Amari Miller (@Amari_MillerWWE) June 9, 2021

When @ZaydaRamierWWE gives u a little shove of confidence for you to walk out to the WWE universe for the first time!

Thank you @WWENXT and of course thanks Zayda(my wrestling sister)❤️🥰❤️ — Amari Miller (@Amari_MillerWWE) June 9, 2021

– The following WWE programs have been added to Peacock:

* WWE Hall of Fame ceremonies 2004-2019

* The Ultimate Warrior: The Ultimate Legend documentary

* 40 Matches that Define the Intercontinental Title

* Chasing the Magic: The Nigel McGuinness Story

* Breaking the Code: Behind the Walls of Chris JEricho

* Legends House

– This week’s episode of the Bump is now online, featuring Ted DiBiase, MSK, Pete Dunne, LA Knight, Ember Moon and more.