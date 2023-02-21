– During last night’s edition of WWE Raw, Austin Theory once again defended his US Title, beating Hall of Famer Edge in the main event. After the show, he spoke in a backstage digital interview about John Cena being announced for Raw in Boston on March 6. Theory said the following on Cena making a Raw appearance next month:

“The headlines now, they certainly read Austin Theory is the now and the forever of the WWE. That little John Cena thing, you know? Two weeks away, Monday Night Raw, John Cena? I can’t wait for that because I can’t wait to bring him home and give him a warm, warm welcome to Monday Night Raw. You want to know why? Because things are a little different around here now. Now, now, the now! Remember that! No more questions!”

– WWE released the following highlights for last night’s Raw:









































