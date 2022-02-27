wrestling / News

WWE News: Batista Reveals ‘Why Is Gamora’ Origin Story, New Photos For Young Rock Season 2, Top Ten Moments From Smackdown

February 26, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
– During Fan Expo interview, Batista revealed that his Marvel co-star Tom Holland nearly peed himself after the ‘Why is Gamora’ line in Avengers: Infinity War. He said the line was ad-libbed as he went through several different lines to add to the scene.

– The Rock has shared new photos from season two of Young Rock in a post on Instagram.

– WWE has posted a clip featuring the top ten moments from last night’s Smackdown:

