WWE News: Batista’s New Movie Gets A New Release Date, Alexa Bliss and Liv Morgan Play A Scary Game, XFL Week 5 Preview

– Variety reports that Batista’s new film My Spy has been pushed back yet again, this time from its date of March 13 to April 17. This comes after some shuffling from the studios, as No Time To Die was moved to November from April 10, and Trolls World Tour was moved up in its place. STXFilms has said the film has opened well in Australia and New Zealand, and a later release date will allow them to market it more. It cost $18 million. It was set to open against Sony’s Bloodshot and Universal’s The Hunt. Now it’s against Fox Searchlight’s Antlers and Sony’s Charm City Kings, which means it likely has a stronger chance at the box office.

The film was directed by Peter Segal from a script by Jon and Erich Hoeber. Batista plays a spy who has to teach the tools of the trade to a nine-year-old girl (Chloe Coleman) when she discovers the hidden cameras he was using to watch her family.

– The latest video from UpUpDownDown features Alexa Bliss and Liv Morgan playing the game Emily Wants To Play.

– Here’s the week 5 preview for the XFL: