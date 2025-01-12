– Former WWE Women’s Champion Bayley challenges newly crowned champion Tiffany Stratton for the title on next week’s SmackDown. WWE released a promo clip where Bayley talks about the upcoming title bout and says, “It’s Bayley time!”

Bayley stated in the clip, “Oh baby! What time is it?! It’s Bayley Time, dude! That’s real original, I know. But it’s been a long time since I’ve been a No. 1 contender. It’s been a long time since I’ve been this damn excited about winning a championship back. It might be bigger than WrestleMania. I don’t know. Tiffy Time’s a big time, right?” You can view that promo clip below:

– WWE Top 10 showcased CM Punk’s Top 10 Greatest Raw Moments:

– WWE Vault released the full Supertape Vol. 2: