WWE News: Becky Lynch and Asuka Go Back and Forth on Twitter, Shout Factory’s Website Has A Mean Gene Section, Clip Of No DQ Match At NXT UK Takeover

– Ahead of their Smackdown Women’s title match at the Royal Rumble, Asuka and Becky Lynch are still going at it on Twitter.

Why? 🤡💦

What are you saying? Are you out of your mind? 🤢 https://t.co/F7L640xWPy — ASUKA / 明日華 (@WWEAsuka) January 12, 2019

And you retweet your own tweets. What’s wrong with you all? #worsethanronnie — The Man (@BeckyLynchWWE) January 12, 2019

Why = cause you’re one step away from posting cat pics and this is an intervention. What am I saying? = I will now hit you 42% harder for your reply Am I out of my mind? = Obvs not. — The Man (@BeckyLynchWWE) January 12, 2019

– Shout Factory’s website has a new “Memorable Mean Gene” section with free wrestling-related documentaries in their TV content section.

– WWE has posted a clip of the no disqualification match between Dave Mastiff and Eddie Dennis at NXT UK Takeover: Blackpool, which Mastiff won.