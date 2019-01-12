Quantcast

WWE News: Becky Lynch and Asuka Go Back and Forth on Twitter, Shout Factory’s Website Has A Mean Gene Section, Clip Of No DQ Match At NXT UK Takeover

January 12, 2019 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Becky Lynch Asuka Smackdown 1-8-19

– Ahead of their Smackdown Women’s title match at the Royal Rumble, Asuka and Becky Lynch are still going at it on Twitter.

Shout Factory’s website has a new “Memorable Mean Gene” section with free wrestling-related documentaries in their TV content section.

– WWE has posted a clip of the no disqualification match between Dave Mastiff and Eddie Dennis at NXT UK Takeover: Blackpool, which Mastiff won.

Asuka, Becky Lynch, Mean Gene Okerlund, NXT UK Takeover: Blackpool


