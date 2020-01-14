wrestling / News
WWE News: Becky Lynch Hypes Contract Signing With Asuka, Sheamus Works Out With Tom Prichard
– Becky Lynch is fired up for her contract signing with Asuka for the Royal Rumble that will take place on tonight’s Raw. WWE posted the following video of Lynch expressing her displeasure that the contract signing wasn’t in the Raw preview. You can see the video below.
“Oh, finally got hold of you,” Lynch said. “I saw the preview for Raw tonight, and again no mention of the Man vs. Asuka. So if you won’t promote it, I will. So tonight, contract signing in the middle of the ring. You can go shove your preview.”
.@BeckyLynchWWE has a “preview” of her own. Tonight is the #RoyalRumble contract signing. Are you ready @WWEAsuka? #RAW pic.twitter.com/zDNrOHEL7a
— WWE (@WWE) January 13, 2020
– Sheamus’ latest Celtic Warrior Workouts video is online, and you can watch it below. The episode features Sheamus working out with Dr. Tom Prichard:
More Trending Stories
- La Rosa Negra Doesn’t Expect Apology From Tessa Blanchard, Says It’s Not Necessary
- Jim Ross on How Bret Hart Would Have Done in WWE’s Attitude Era, The Era Being ‘Reality-Based’
- Bruce Prichard on Rumors Pat Patterson Retired Due to Heat With Triple H, Why Patterson Actually Cut Back His Schedule
- Tessa Blanchard Seemingly References Bullying & Racial Slur Allegations After Impact World Title Win