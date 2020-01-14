WWE News: Becky Lynch Hypes Contract Signing With Asuka, Sheamus Works Out With Tom Prichard

– Becky Lynch is fired up for her contract signing with Asuka for the Royal Rumble that will take place on tonight’s Raw. WWE posted the following video of Lynch expressing her displeasure that the contract signing wasn’t in the Raw preview. You can see the video below.

“Oh, finally got hold of you,” Lynch said. “I saw the preview for Raw tonight, and again no mention of the Man vs. Asuka. So if you won’t promote it, I will. So tonight, contract signing in the middle of the ring. You can go shove your preview.”

– Sheamus’ latest Celtic Warrior Workouts video is online, and you can watch it below. The episode features Sheamus working out with Dr. Tom Prichard: