WWE News: Becky Lynch & Kofi Kingston Win End of Year Awards, Lynch Hypes Royal Rumble Match, WWE’s CES 2020 Schedule

– Becky Lynch and Kofi Kingston took home awards from Sports Illustrated and CBS Sports for 2019. The WWE PR Twitter account noted that Lynch won Female Superstar of the Year by Sports Illustrated, while Kingston’s WrestleMania 35 win was CBS Sports’ Moment of the Year:

– Speaking of Lynch, she took to Twitter to hype her Royal Rumble match with Asuka as you can see below:

And now that I've got her, let's see what fight I've left. https://t.co/4MlDg2oQbj — The Man (@BeckyLynchWWE) January 4, 2020

– Below is WWE’s schedule for CES 2020, which runs from January 7th through the 10th in Las Vegas:

* The Hidden Diversity Dividend (January 6): 3:00 – 3:45 PM; Stephanie McMahon is a guest speaker.

“Research shows having more diverse teams benefits the business and its bottom line. In this unplugged session, brand leaders delve into the diversity dividend and share how they are driving D&I, both in their organizations and in the wider world.”

* Fearless Female Leadership: Creating Success with Strong Branding and Unshakable Sisterhood (January 7): 12:30 – 1:00 PM

“With the explosion of digital platforms and tools, we now have the ability to follow along in real time as superstars create their own success. In this conversation, we’ll learn how The Bella Twins have leveraged their sibling bond to build fandom, create distinct personal brands, and challenge what’s possible for women in media.”

* Peak 2.0: The Future of the Content Industry (January 8): 9:00 – 9:40 AM; WWE EVP Jayar Donlan is a speaker

“There is an embarrassment of riches in TV. After blowing past years of predictions that we’ve hit a limit in new content, what comes next to advance this business? Is there enough audience for all? TV chiefs share their strategies.”

* Leaders in Fan-First Engagement: Riding the Direct-to-Consumer Wave (January 8): 10:50 – 11:25 AM; Geoge Barrios speaks

“A dive into today’s streaming and direct-to-consumer businesses – what types of content is rising above the fray? What business models are proving most solid? How is the creator community approaching streaming opportunities?”

* Game Changing Leadership: How to Win Influence as a Woman in Sports Media (January 8): 12:30 – 1:00 PM; Stephanie McMahon is a speaker

“There’s an inclusion transformation happening in sports and women are leading the charge. Join us for a fireside chat with veteran industry leaders on how women can shape sports media through fierce leadership, thoughtful brand partnerships, and meaningful connections with fans.”

* She’s “The Man”: Balancing Feminine and Masculine Leadership Styles to Maximize Impact (January 8): 1:30 – 2:00 PM (Becky Lynch)

“Creating more gender balance in the business world often means challenging age-old stereotypes that disempower women. In this conversation, we’ll hear from a highly accomplished woman who embraced a male-driven narrative to ultimately create new possibilities for female athletes and performers. We’ll learn why it’s important to redefine leadership and cherish what we bring to the table.”

* Fireside Chat Discussion with WWE’s Co-President, George Barrios (January 8): 4:00 – 4:30 PM

“At CES 2014, WWE made a big announcement about the move into OTT and streaming. Six years later, CTA’s SVP of Marketing and Communications, Jean Foster checks in with WWE co-president George Barrios on how going OTT has propelled WWE’s growth around the world, and how partnerships and data are driving the business into the future.”

* Engaging the Techfluid Generation (January 9): 11:30 AM – 12:30 PM; Kofi Kingston speaks

“Discovery is key for generation alpha. Where do they shop? Toys R Us, locally? We explore best practices for designing engaging experiences and boosting discoverability with artificial intelligence, voice and social media to find market success for the techfluid generation.”