WWE News: Becky Lynch Set For Next Week’s WWE Backstage, Mustafa Ali Works Smackdown Dark Match
January 18, 2020 | Posted by
– Becky Lynch is the scheduled guest for next week’s WWE Backstage. WWE on FOX announced that Lynch will appear on next Tuesday’s episode:
#TheMan comes around, and, now, @BeckyLynchWWE is coming to #WWEBackstage this Tuesday, at 11p ET, on @FS1. pic.twitter.com/Mjm18CDij1
— WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) January 18, 2020
– Wrestling Inc reports that Mustafa Ali beat Drew Gulak in the Smackdown dark match. Ali posted the following video from his entrance:
Steal the show before the show. #SmackDown
🎥 @ViewsFromSant pic.twitter.com/unl6r2Y1CA
— Mustafa Ali / Adeel Alam (@AliWWE) January 18, 2020
