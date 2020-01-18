wrestling / News

WWE News: Becky Lynch Set For Next Week’s WWE Backstage, Mustafa Ali Works Smackdown Dark Match

January 18, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– Becky Lynch is the scheduled guest for next week’s WWE Backstage. WWE on FOX announced that Lynch will appear on next Tuesday’s episode:

Wrestling Inc reports that Mustafa Ali beat Drew Gulak in the Smackdown dark match. Ali posted the following video from his entrance:

