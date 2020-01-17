wrestling / News
WWE News: Beth Phoenix Wishes She Had Done a Cage Match, Matt Hardy on the State of Wrestling
– One of Beth Phoenix’s very few career regrets is not competing in a steel cage match. Phoenix took to Twitter to answer an apparent fan question about things she wishes she’d been able to do, naming the cage match. As you can see below, she drew a response from Tegan Nox and Rachael Evers offering to help her rectify that:
To answer your question, one of my only career regrets was that I never had the opportunity to compete in a steel cage.
Sign me up. Ready when you are, Glamazon 🙌
– Here is the latest in Matt Hardy’s Thoughts From the Throne series, described as follows:
In #TFTT 24, I give my thoughts on the current state of professional wrestling in America and share my opinion on what I think a pro wrestling TV shows needs in 2020. I also answer a Twitter question about which wrestling legend I wish I could have wrestled, as well as talk about the current tv shows I’ve been watching. ENJOY!
