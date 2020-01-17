WWE News: Beth Phoenix Wishes She Had Done a Cage Match, Matt Hardy on the State of Wrestling

– One of Beth Phoenix’s very few career regrets is not competing in a steel cage match. Phoenix took to Twitter to answer an apparent fan question about things she wishes she’d been able to do, naming the cage match. As you can see below, she drew a response from Tegan Nox and Rachael Evers offering to help her rectify that:

To answer your question, one of my only career regrets was that I never had the opportunity to compete in a steel cage. — Betty Phoenix (@TheBethPhoenix) January 17, 2020

Sign me up. Ready when you are, Glamazon 🙌 — Rachael Evers (@RachaelEversWWE) January 17, 2020

