WWE News: Big E Set for The Bump Next Week, Steve Austin Learns Formula Drifting, Top 10 NXT Moments
May 10, 2023
– Former WWE Champion Big E will be a guest on next week’s edition of WWE’s The Bump:
Next week on @WWETheBump
It's @WWEBigE! pic.twitter.com/gbk5ukf7vo
— WWE’s The Bump (@WWETheBump) May 10, 2023
– A&E released a new clip from this week’s episode of Stone Cold Takes on America, featuring Austin learning formula drifting:
– WWE featured the Top 10 NXT Moments for last night’s show:
