WWE News: Big E Set for The Bump Next Week, Steve Austin Learns Formula Drifting, Top 10 NXT Moments

May 10, 2023 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
WWE Big E The Bump Image Credit: WWE

– Former WWE Champion Big E will be a guest on next week’s edition of WWE’s The Bump:

– A&E released a new clip from this week’s episode of Stone Cold Takes on America, featuring Austin learning formula drifting:

– WWE featured the Top 10 NXT Moments for last night’s show:

