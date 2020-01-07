wrestling / News
WWE News: Big Show Praises Owens & Joe, Liv Morgan & Toni Storm On The Bump, WWE Raw Top 10
– Liv Morgan and Toni Storm are set to appear on Wednesday’s WWE The Bump. Kevin Owens will also be a guest on the show.
– The Big Show took to social media to praise Kevin Owens and Samoa Joe. Show was revealed as their partner in a six-man tag against Seth Rollins & AOP on Raw, wrestling his first match since 2018.
Great to return to #Raw for my first match on Monday night in years! Teaming up with @SamoaJoe and @FightOwensFight last night was awesome, two very talented young men. And as for next week's "fist fight" … I'll leave this here. 👊🏼 pic.twitter.com/uBmavoai4o
— “The Big Show” Paul Wight (@WWETheBigShow) January 7, 2020
– WWE posted the Raw Top 10 moments.
