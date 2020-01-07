wrestling / News

WWE News: Big Show Praises Owens & Joe, Liv Morgan & Toni Storm On The Bump, WWE Raw Top 10

January 7, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Lambert
Big Show Kevin Owens Samoa Joe Raw

– Liv Morgan and Toni Storm are set to appear on Wednesday’s WWE The Bump. Kevin Owens will also be a guest on the show.

– The Big Show took to social media to praise Kevin Owens and Samoa Joe. Show was revealed as their partner in a six-man tag against Seth Rollins & AOP on Raw, wrestling his first match since 2018.

– WWE posted the Raw Top 10 moments.

