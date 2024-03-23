wrestling / News
WWE News: Biography Looks Back at Bret Hart vs. British Bulldog, Most Extreme WrestleMania Matches, SmackDown Video Highlights
March 23, 2024 | Posted by
– In a preview of this weekend’s Biography: WWE Legends, A&E looks back at the iconic match between British Bulldog and Bret Hart at Wembley Stadium:
At SummerSlam 1992, The British Bulldog & Bret Hart put on an unforgettable clinic for the Intercontinental Title in front of more than 78,000 raucous fans at Wembley Stadium. Watch Biography: Legends featuring The British Bulldog tomorrow at 9/8C on A&E on WWE Superstar Sunday. Stream WWE on Peacock in the U.S. and on WWE Network everywhere else.
– WWE streamed the Most Extreme WrestleMania Matches today:
– WWE released the following video highlights for last night’s SmackDown:
More Trending Stories
- Jack Perry Disputes Apologizing For CM Punk Fight, Says He Was Denied AEW Release
- Note on WWE Legends Expected To Be Involved at Wrestlemania (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)
- Latest Update On Kenny Omega Following Diverticulitis Diagnosis
- Goldberg on Ending Bret Hart’s Career: ‘I Can Only Say I’m Sorry So Many Times’