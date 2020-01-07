WWE News: Bobby Lashley Warns Rusev That His Next Vacation Will be at a Hospital, Ricochet and Drew McIntyre Tweet on Entering Royal Rumble, Vlog of Asuka Flying Home After Tour

– WWE Superstar Bobby Lashley warned Rusev on Twitter ahead of their scheduled match next week on Raw. Lashley warned Rusev, “Enjoy that vacation @RusevBUL. Your next one is gonna be to a hospital. #Raw” You can check out that tweet below.

– Ricochet and Drew McIntyre were announced as entrants for the Royal Rumble match at this year’s event. Following Raw, they commented on the match and upcoming event via their Twitter accounts.

Ricochet wrote, “There’s beasts, Big dogs, phenomenal ones, vipers and many more in this match. But there’s one and only Ricochet. #ComeFlyWithMe.” Drew McIntyre later tweeted, “When it’s all said and done….there can be only 3..2…1!!!!! #RoyalRumble.” You can check out their tweets below.

– WWE Superstar Asuka shared a vlog on her YouTube channel showing her flight home after taking part in the WWE Holiday Tour. You can check out her new vlog below.