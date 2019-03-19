wrestling / News

WWE News: WWE Promoting Bruce Prichard Tour, Rusev Day Reunites, Win A Trip To Mania

March 19, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Lambert
Bruce Prichard’s Something Else to Wrestle With Bruce Prichard WWE

WWE is promoting Bruce Prichard’s Something To Wrestle With Tour in Australia.

Yes, the rumor and innuendo is true — Bruce Prichard’s “Something to Wrestle With” tour is headed to Australia.

Hear the stories Bruce can’t tell on his award-winning podcast, and ask the man himself anything you want in his first-ever solo tour of the Land Down Under.

You can catch Prichard in person at the following live shows:

Sydney — Friday, March 22 at The Factory Theater
Melbourne — Saturday, March 23 at The Thornbury Theater
Brisbane — Sunday, March 24 at The Triffid
Don’t be the guy yelling, “I wasn’t there!” Get your tickets at BrucePrichard.com and DestroyAllLines.com now.

– Rusev Day has reunited to pick their favorite classic tag teams.

– You could win a chance to attend WrestleMania.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Bruce Prichard, Rusev Day, WrestleMania, WWE, Jeremy Lambert

More Stories

loading