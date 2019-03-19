wrestling / News
WWE News: WWE Promoting Bruce Prichard Tour, Rusev Day Reunites, Win A Trip To Mania
– WWE is promoting Bruce Prichard’s Something To Wrestle With Tour in Australia.
Yes, the rumor and innuendo is true — Bruce Prichard’s “Something to Wrestle With” tour is headed to Australia.
Hear the stories Bruce can’t tell on his award-winning podcast, and ask the man himself anything you want in his first-ever solo tour of the Land Down Under.
You can catch Prichard in person at the following live shows:
Sydney — Friday, March 22 at The Factory Theater
Melbourne — Saturday, March 23 at The Thornbury Theater
Brisbane — Sunday, March 24 at The Triffid
Don’t be the guy yelling, “I wasn’t there!” Get your tickets at BrucePrichard.com and DestroyAllLines.com now.
– Rusev Day has reunited to pick their favorite classic tag teams.
– You could win a chance to attend WrestleMania.
Proud to stand with #GlobalCitizen and support empowerment of women and girls around the world. Join the @GlblCtzn movement and you could win the chance to attend @WrestleMania! https://t.co/7uoV2TNH0B pic.twitter.com/ZarIL1mBlZ
— WWE Community (@WWECommunity) March 19, 2019