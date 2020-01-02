WWE News: BT Sport Video Showcases In-Depth Look at UK Tour, George Barrios Set for Global TMT West Conference, Top 10 Tag Team Finishers in WWE 2K20

– BT Sport released a 32-minute documentary video looking at every leg of the WWE UK tour in November. You can watch the full video below.

– World Wrestling Entertainment Co-President George Barrios has been announced as a participant for a fireside chat at the Citi 2020 Global TMT West Conference in Las Vegas this month. His fireside chat is scheduled for Tuesday, January 7. You can check out the full announcement below.

– A new Top 10 video is out for WWE 2K20 showcasing the game’s Top 10 Tremendous Tag Team Finishers. You can check out that new video below.