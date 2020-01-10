WWE News: Buddy Murphy Says He Knows He Can Beat Aleister Black, Kane Impersonates WWE Superstars, Today’s Wrestling Birthdays

– In a post on Twitter, Buddy Murphy spoke about his match with Aleister Black on Monday’s episode of RAW and said that he knows he can beat him. Black has won their last two matches.

He wrote: “Last night the Devil came to me in a dream. Told me the truth! I know where I have to go! I know what I have to do! I CAN beat him… I WILL beat him! #WWERAW”

Last night the Devil came to me in a dream. Told me the truth! I know where I have to go! I know what I have to do! I CAN beat him… I WILL beat him! #WWERAW pic.twitter.com/3wdyU5Hv4H — Buddy Murphy (@WWE_Murphy) January 10, 2020

– WWE has posted a video of Kane doing impersonations of various WWE stars, including The Rock, The Big show and more.

– Today’s wrestling birthdays include Tamina Snuka (42) and Buff Bagwell (49). Today would have been the 48th birthday of Brian Christopher.