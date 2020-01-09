wrestling / News
WWE News: Carmella Addresses Online Rumors, Nikki Bella on Her Character Development
– WWE’s series premiere of “If It’s On the Internet” features Carmella addressing rumors about her online, including whether she actually dated John Cena, caused Corey Graves’ divorce, or had plastic surgery:
– Nikki Bella spoke with Pardon My Take for a new interview talking about how Character Development has changed in WWE and more:
