wrestling / News

WWE News: Carmella Addresses Online Rumors, Nikki Bella on Her Character Development

January 9, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Carmella Brunette

– WWE’s series premiere of “If It’s On the Internet” features Carmella addressing rumors about her online, including whether she actually dated John Cena, caused Corey Graves’ divorce, or had plastic surgery:

– Nikki Bella spoke with Pardon My Take for a new interview talking about how Character Development has changed in WWE and more:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Carmella, John Morrison, Nikki Bella, The Miz, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading