– WWE Superstar CM Punk is appearing along with comedians Bert Kreischer and Nate Bargatze on today’s Netflix pre-game coverage for the Christmas Day NFL games:

– Zelina Vega shared a heartwarming message on Christmas Eve. She noted, “Best Christmas ever 🥲 I’m so blessed to have you @malakaiblxck 💍” She later added, “He updated our wedding rings 🥹 ‘Will you continue to be my wife for the rest of our lives?’ 😭”

Best Christmas ever 🥲 I’m so blessed to have you @malakaiblxck 💍 — ZV (@ZelinaVegaWWE) December 25, 2024

He updated our wedding rings 🥹 “Will you continue to be my wife for the rest of our lives?” 😭 — ZV (@ZelinaVegaWWE) December 25, 2024

– The Terror Twins (Damian Priest and Rhea Ripley) wished their fans a merry Christmas: