wrestling / News
WWE News: CM Punk Locked Inside WWE HQ Saga, Playlist Highlights the Rise of Jade Cargill, UUDD Features More Battle fo the Brands
May 9, 2024 | Posted by
– WWE recapped the saga of CM Punk being locked into WWE HQ in Stamford, Connecticut:
– WWE Playlist showcased the journey of Jade Cargill from her WWE debut to becoming Women’s Tag Team Champion last Saturday at Backlash France:
– Xavier Woods and Tyler Breeze played more Battle of the Brands on UpUpDownDown:
More Trending Stories
- Ted DiBiase Says You Could Almost See Through Bruno Sammartino’s Work, Talks David Sammartino
- Eric Bischoff Thinks The WCW Cruiserweight Division Legitimately Changed Wrestling
- More WWE NXT Backstage Notes, NXT Level Up Producers
- Ric Flair Further Comments On Restaurant Incident, Says He Was Wrong For Getting Angry