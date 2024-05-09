wrestling / News

WWE News: CM Punk Locked Inside WWE HQ Saga, Playlist Highlights the Rise of Jade Cargill, UUDD Features More Battle fo the Brands

May 9, 2024 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
WWE Raw CM Punk 4-29-24 Image Credit: WWE

– WWE recapped the saga of CM Punk being locked into WWE HQ in Stamford, Connecticut:

– WWE Playlist showcased the journey of Jade Cargill from her WWE debut to becoming Women’s Tag Team Champion last Saturday at Backlash France:

– Xavier Woods and Tyler Breeze played more Battle of the Brands on UpUpDownDown:

