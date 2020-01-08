wrestling / News

WWE News: Corey Graves Looking For Help Deciding Podcast Guests, Asuka Eats Japanese Food, The Usos’ Greatest Moments

January 8, 2020 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE After the Bell - Corey Graves

Corey Graves wants your help to decide who the next guests on his WWE After the Bell podcast will be. He wrote on Twitter:

We are working on setting up the future guest list for @AfterTheBellWWE.

Who do YOU want to hear from?

WWE Superstars? Legends?Celebrities? Musicians? YouTubers?

Use the hashtag #AfterTheBell in your response. We’re listening!

– Asuka has posted a new video to Youtube in which she eats Hiroshima okonomiyaki:

– The latest WWE Top 10 looks at the Usos’ greatest moments:

