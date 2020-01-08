wrestling / News
WWE News: Corey Graves Looking For Help Deciding Podcast Guests, Asuka Eats Japanese Food, The Usos’ Greatest Moments
– Corey Graves wants your help to decide who the next guests on his WWE After the Bell podcast will be. He wrote on Twitter:
“We are working on setting up the future guest list for @AfterTheBellWWE.
Who do YOU want to hear from?
WWE Superstars? Legends?Celebrities? Musicians? YouTubers?
Use the hashtag #AfterTheBell in your response. We’re listening!”
— Corey Graves (@WWEGraves) January 8, 2020
– Asuka has posted a new video to Youtube in which she eats Hiroshima okonomiyaki:
– The latest WWE Top 10 looks at the Usos’ greatest moments:
