WWE News: Corey Graves Looking For Help Deciding Podcast Guests, Asuka Eats Japanese Food, The Usos’ Greatest Moments

– Corey Graves wants your help to decide who the next guests on his WWE After the Bell podcast will be. He wrote on Twitter:

“We are working on setting up the future guest list for @AfterTheBellWWE.

Who do YOU want to hear from?

WWE Superstars? Legends?Celebrities? Musicians? YouTubers?

Use the hashtag #AfterTheBell in your response. We’re listening!”

– Asuka has posted a new video to Youtube in which she eats Hiroshima okonomiyaki:

– The latest WWE Top 10 looks at the Usos’ greatest moments: