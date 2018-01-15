WWE News: Daniel Bryan Set to Referee Smackdown Dark Match, YouTube Star Posts Video With Triple H

– Daniel Bryan is set to serve as guest referee for a Smackdown dark match later this month. Wrestling Inc reports that Bryan is advertised to referee a WWE Championship match between AJ Styles and Kevin Owens for the first Smackdown after the Royal Rumble on January 30th.

– YouTube star Casey Neistat posted video from last month of himself and Triple H on a private flight. You can see the video below, in which The Game appears at the 1:30 point in a Santa hat. When Neistat says Santa is supposed to have a white beard, Triple H says, “There’s a lot of white in there. More than I’d like to care to admit.”