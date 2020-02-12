WWE News: Davey Boy Smith Jr. Appears on The Bump, How Big Show Impacts the Special Olympics Community, This Is the XFL Clip

– Former WWE Superstar and tag team champion, Davey Boy Smith Jr. (Who wrestled in WWE in The Hart Dynasty as David Hart Smith), appeared on today’s episode of WWE’s The Bump. Husband and wife Tyson Kidd and Natalya were on for today’s special Valentine’s Day episode. During the show, Tyson Kidd spoke with his former tag team partners, Cesaro and Smith. Cesaro appeared live via satellite, and Smith appeared a live in-studio guest.

During the show, Smith mentioned wanting to face Cesaro in the ring someday. Cesaro agreed that he wanted to wrestle Smith at some point. Tyson Kidd also spoke about teaming with both men and how he was so new and green when he started out teaming with Smith. You can check out some photos of Davey Boy Smith Jr.’s appearance on today’s show below. Smith comes in at about the 53:00 minute mark in the video for today’s show.

– WWE released a video showcasing the impact that WWE Superstar, The Big Show, has had on the Special Olympics community. You can check out that video below.

– This Is The XFL Show featured New York Guardians wide receiver Joe Horn appeared on this week’s show to talk about the team’s Week 1 win over Tampa Bay. You can check out that clip below.

