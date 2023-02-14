– WWE NXT Superstar Dijak commented on being revealed as part of the WWE 2K23 as his old gimmick, T-BAR. He wrote, “Not too worried about still being T-BAR in #WWE2K23. @WWEgames had my back last year and I’m sure they’ll have my back this year too. Justice will be Served.” You can check out Dijak’s tweet below:

– WWE Superstar Johnny Gargano shared a message to fans on competing in the United States Title Elimination Chamber Match at this Sunday’s event. He wrote the following:

“I’m not naive to the fact that these types of opportunities don’t come along very often for guys like me.. so I know I have to make the most of this one while I have it. I’m gonna give y’all everything I got this Saturday night. I promise. #EliminationChamber”

– PWInsider reports that WWE has a 40% discount available for tickets for the upcoming return to Madison Square Garden on March 12 in celebration of Valentine’s Day. Fans can buy tickets to the event for a 40% discount for today only using the presale code, WWELOVE.