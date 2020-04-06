wrestling / News
WWE News: Drew McIntyre Gets Side Plates For WWE Title, New WWE Series Debuts Next Week, New T-Shirts At WWE Shop
April 6, 2020 | Posted by
– WWE has posted a video of the new WWE Champion Drew McIntyre getting his side plates for the championship belt. McIntyre beat Brock Lesnar in under five minutes at Wrestlemania last night.
– WWE is now selling new t-shirts for Rob Gronkowski and The Undertaker in the Shop.
– WWE’s new series Fight Like A Girl will debut on Quibi next week. The mobile streaming service officially launched today.
